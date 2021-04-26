When Adam Le Fondre first joined Sydney, the ghost of his striking predecessor Bobo was ever present.

Now the Englishman is set to return to the Sky Blues after a stint in India, and Le Fondre cannot wait to see what happens when the A-League champions can field both their free-scoring foreigners.

Brazilian veteran Bobo has scored six goals in his second stint at Sydney after returning to the club in January, taking his overall tally to 48 in just 70 appearances.

Le Fondre was similarly potent during his two seasons as Bobo's replacement, scoring 39 goals in 57 games for Sydney as they won back-to-back championships.

In quarantine until May 7 after flying in to Australia last week following confirmation he would be rejoining the club on a two-and-a-half year deal, Le Fondre said the prospect of partnering with Bobo is an enticing one.

"When I first came I set (myself) the challenge of chasing Bobo down," Le Fondre said "It was like chasing his ghost.

"Fast forward two and a bit years later, we're playing up front together.

"It's going to be an exciting partnership for me and him to play up front together and obviously getting to link back up with the boys as well, and play up top with Kosta (Barbarouses) too."

Le Fondre kept a keen eye on the A-League during his successful spell in India, during which the 34-year-old scored 11 goals in 20 games as Mumbai City claimed the Indian Super League double as league and playoff winners.

The chance to come back and help the fourth-placed Sky Blues secure an unprecedented third consecutive championship is one Le Fondre is desperate to be a part of.

"To create some history for Sydney and across the league would be amazing," he said. "That's what I joined Sydney for the first time - to win trophies.

"I'm still the same. I want to win trophies, so what better time than now to come back and try and help the boys do that."