FTBL understands Mlinaric will join the Roar for the new A-League season, and the defender is currently going through quarantine after returning from Europe.

Mlinaric is originally from western Sydney and joined the Sky Blues as a 14-year-old.

Now 19, he left Sydney FC late last year to trial with Dynamo Kyiv in the Ukraine, before heading to Croatia in February to link with Dinamo Zagreb.

The former Joey has spent most of this year on loan with Dinamo.

But now he has returned to Australia and will play out the 2021-2022 campaign with the Roar.

Milnaric played for the green and gold at the 2019 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Brisbane had been approached for comment at the time of writing.