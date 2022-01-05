With the Reds resigned to losing the 26-year-old midfielder for a nominal transfer fee, sources in Japan have confirmed that Fagiano - who finished 11th in the J2 last season - are seeking government approval to bring him on board.

Formed in 1975, they underwent a name change in 2003 and soon after the Green Pheasants rose into the professional ranks, though they have yet to feature in the J1 League.

Duke made 14 league appearances for three goals, and will welcome the impending arrival of his compatriot if the deal is ratified.

The move would represent Mauk’s second roll of the dice overseas, after a spell with Dutch Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen in 2016-17.

It would also mark his second departure from the Reds, the club having also released him for his Netherlands adventure.

The 2022 J2 season kicks off on February 19, with Okayama - who have designs on the play-offs - at home to Ventforet Kofu.