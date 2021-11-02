El Hindi, who has represented Lebanon at international level, was left clubless in September after a move to Greek side Xanthi FC broke down.

The 23-year-old, from Sydney's west, instead headed to Germany to link with Schalke.

FTBL understands the midfielder has impressed at the Bundesliga outfit after a seven-week spell.

El Hindi has been training with Die Königsblauen and recently joined them on a trip to Holland, where he played 90 minutes in a friendly.

It is believed the former Sydney Oympic player is expected to officially sign terms with Schalke in the January transfer window.

El Hindi has spent the past two years playing professionally in Lebanon and Bahrain.

The ex-Rockdale City Suns product has earned two caps for Lebanon.