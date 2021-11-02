Exclusive: Australia midfielder Yahya El Hindi is set to sign with German giants Schalke 04 after a successful trial period.
El Hindi, who has represented Lebanon at international level, was left clubless in September after a move to Greek side Xanthi FC broke down.
The 23-year-old, from Sydney's west, instead headed to Germany to link with Schalke.
FTBL understands the midfielder has impressed at the 2.Bundesliga outfit after a seven-week spell.
El Hindi has been training with Die Königsblauen and recently joined them on a trip to Holland, where he played 90 minutes in a friendly.
It is believed the former Sydney Oympic player is expected to officially sign terms with Schalke in the January transfer window.
El Hindi has spent the past two years playing professionally in Lebanon and Bahrain.
The ex-Rockdale City Suns product has earned two caps for Lebanon.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Aussie left in limbo after dream European move collapses
Socceroos Abroad: Postecoglou win fires sarcastically, Aussies struggle
A beer before games okay for Socceroo's club
Latest News
Honouring defence personnel and first responders through golf
4 Nov 2021
Aussie Michel shares AAC lead with big guns
4 Nov 2021
'His quality is shining through': Socceroo on fire at Birmingham
3 Nov 2021