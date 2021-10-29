Dehmie, who was born in the Ivory Coast to Liberian parents, came to Australia as a refugee in 2010.

The pacey striker has starred for Brisbane at academy level and in the NPL, and made his A-League debut last season.

In May he signed his first professional contract with the Roar and this month fired the club into the FFA Cup quarter-finals with a sensational second-half hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Lions FC.

FTBL understands the talented Dehmie, who played his junior football with Rochedale Rovers and Tarragindi Tigers, has been approached to play for Liberia.

But it is believed the 19-year-old forward has declined an offer from the African country and instead wants to wear the green and gold.

A number of African-born players have turned out for the Socceroos in recent years, such as Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng, Ruon Tongyik and Jason Geria.