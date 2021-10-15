Rodwell, 30, has been a free agent since being released by Sheffield United in June after they were relegated to the Championship.

The former Everton, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers utility managed just 73 minutes of action in 17 months with the Blades, and has been cast as one of the English game’s greatest unfulfilled talents.

After breaking through at Goodison Park, the first of three England caps arrived in 2011 followed by a $30 million move to Manchester City a year later.

Rodwell went on to make just 16 appearances across two seasons at the Ethihad before departing for then fellow Premier League strugglers Sunderland.

His four years on Wearside paralleled the Black Cats’ inexorable decline, with Rodwell winning few friends in the north-east where he made just 67 appearances and angered the Stadium of Light faithful by sitting on a $140,000 per week contract whilst the club plunged into a financial abyss.

Able to operate at the back as well as midfield, Rodwell has been casting the net far and wide in the hope of landing a fresh start after a recent unsuccessful trial in the MLS.

Wanderers coach Carl Robinson has two visa spots remaining in his squad for next month’s A-League kick-off and told FTBL in September he is open to filling them should the right players become available.

“I am always looking to strengthen and can bring one or two more in, but what I’m not going to do is rush into anything,” he said.

“I’ve got a very good group at the moment and some wonderful young players coming through.”