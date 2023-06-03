Nailing down the gifted 19-year-old is a significant coup for the Socceroos coach, with Circati a part of Italy’s U-20 setup before making the decision to permanently jump ship to join the green and gold.

Born in Italy but raised in Perth, the former Glory junior has made 14 appearances in a breakout season for Yellow and Blues, who must beat Cagliari tonight in the second leg of their playoff to keep alive their dream of returning to Serie A this season.

Parma trail 3-2 from the first leg, and should they qualify for the promotion decider against Bari, the second leg would take place three days before Australia’s mouth-watering reunion with World Cup foes Argentina in Beijing on June 15.

Such a scenario could throw a curve ball for Arnold, who at this point intends to blood uncapped Circati against Lionel Messi and company.

A showdown against Bari, however, might put that plan on temporary on hold.

More importantly, from Arnold’s perspective, is the fact the teenager he has courted behind the scenes in recent months has made up his mind in the affirmative, and will add serious competition at the back to the established order of Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Milos Degenek and Bailey Wright.

Father Gianfranco Circati, who had a 14-year professional career in Italy’s lower leagues, confirmed his progeny’s “heart lies with Australia” and he is looking forward to potentially making his mark with the Olyroos and Socceroos.

“I know that Graham Arnold is keen to have him involved for the Argentina game but I’m not sure how that will go. It might depend on the playoff situation,” Circati senior told FTBL.

“The door was never closed by there was a point where he clarified where his heart really lies, and it’s with Australia.

“He called the family a couple of weeks ago and said his decision was to play for Australia.

“I asked him ‘do you think you’re Italian or Australian’? He replied: ‘Dad I’m Australian and I want to play for Australia’.

“He moved to Australia when he was one and lived most of his life here and you have to respect that.

“He’s made that decision and as a family we support it fully. It really didn’t have anything to do with perhaps having more chance of being selected by Australia at senior level than Italy.

"It was really something in his heart, and who he is. When you choose with your heart you can’t be wrong.”

Football Australia never at any stage pressured Circati, who sacrificed the chance to be a part of Italy’s U-20 squad for the World Cup in Argentina, where they face Colombia in the quarterfinals.

“The federation in Australia where also very good with him - they basically said ‘when you’re ready let us know. One way or another we support whatever your decision is'," added Ciracti senior.

“Hopefully he’ll keep on improving from here. To play for your national team is a huge honour.

“But he has to play well for his club to earn that right. His journey has really just started, and time will tell.”