Co-owned by the City Football Group, the appointment is a reward for the 41-year-old’s stellar record with City, who have placed Rado Vidosic, head of the club’s W-League side, in charge on an interim basis.

The move will herald a reunion between Kisnorbo and his French mentor Erick Mombaerts, who currently has a role within the Troyes academy and has been a long-time proponent of his potential to coach in Europe.

Mombaerts tutored Kisnorbo in the coaching arts at City before bequeathing him the role when he returned home a short but fruitful partnership.

Troyes - who sit 13th in Ligue 1 - sacked Bruno Irles earlier this month, paving the way for former Leicester and Leeds defender Kisnorbo to become the first Australian to take charge at a club in one of world football’s top five leagues.

Kisnorbo has been eyeing an overseas opportunity since first serving his coaching apprenticeship under Mombaerts at City, and back in February came close to being headhunted by a club in the EFL.

Mombaerts never doubted that his protege would attract attention, saying late last year: “PK has the level to coach in Europe … he knows everything about tactics and is a strong enough character.

“He’s also building up valuable experience but I don’t know his feeling about this (in terms of one day pursuing offshore options).

“He is working in an excellent environment at Melbourne City, and can continue to develop his skills there.

“It’s very important for a young coach to gain confidence and increase his knowledge.

“But why not look to Europe in the future.”

Ligue 1 will be trimmed down from 20 clubs to 18 next season, handing Kisnorbo the testing assignment of keeping them in the top division when the competition resumes after the World Cup hiatus.