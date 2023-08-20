Youlley, cousin of Scotland-based Socceroo Keanu Baccus, trialled with Westerlo back in March, and despite making just a single A-League appearance for the Bulls, he left an impression deep enough to convince the club to make a formal approach.

A fee has been agreed for the 18-year-old, and he will depart for Europe imminently after recently expanding his senior experience with a couple of Australia Cup appearances for Macarthur.

Formerly at Western Sydney Wanderers, Youlley’s box-to-box characteristics impressed Westerlo, who sent scouts to further check his progress playing for Trevor Morgan’s Australia U-19s at a recent tournament in Portugal where they faced the hosts, England and Norway.

Whilst Youlley is likely to start life with Westerlo’s second team, he’s been earmarked by head coach Jonas De Roeck as a possible contender for senior action this season as he embarks on a three-year contract.

Youlley is gratified the Bulls hierarchy allowed him to initially trial in Belgium, telling FTBL: “The club have been really good to me and understood the ambitions I’ve always had to go to Europe.

“I learned a lot working with (head coach and former Socceroo) Mile Sterjovski and he’s encouraged me a lot along the way. I owe him a lot.

“He’s given me so much advice from his own time playing overseas (at the likes of Lille, FC Basel and Derby County) and now I’m just excited to get over there and start work.

“It’s great that Jordan Bos is there - he’s hit the ground running and it’ll be great to have another Aussie around the place. I’m sure I can learn from him also.

“I don’t have much A-League experience but the ambition is has always been to play in Europe. Hopefully I can just continue to grow and develop there.

“The Belgian league is full of great young players - it’s been a stepping stone for so many great players. I can’t wait to get over there and get started.”