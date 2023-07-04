The London-born attacking weapon is keen to join compatriot Riley McGree at the Championship club whose promotion hopes were wrecked by Coventry City in last season’s playoffs.

Stoke City and Plymouth both matched Middlesbrough’s offer, with Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts falling short.

However, Silvera, 22, is believed to have his heart set on Boro, once home to Socceroos Mark Schwarzer, Mark Viduka, Luke Wilkshire, Brad Jones, Scott McDonald and Rhys Williams.

There was also a lucrative offer from Japan, but familial ties in England - mother Julie lives and works in London - swayed the mind of the Australian U-23 international who is looking to force his way into the Socceroos’ Asian Cup squad.

A deal is expected to be finalised over the next 48 hours with Boro coach Michael Carrick impressed by extensive scouting reports on one of the Mariners’ A-League grand final heroes.

Silvera scored a goal and an assist in the 6-1 mauling of Melbourne City to turn existing interest into a plethora of offers, with Hearts the first to pull the trigger.

However the Jam Tarts fell short of owner Richard Peil’s valuation and a bidding war erupted.

It’s understood Peil ultimately accepted five offers - four from the Championship - leaving Silvera to have the final say and pinpoint Middlesbrough as his preference.

Along with family connections in the UK, the prospect of joining a club favoured to again be among the promotion challengers is also believed to have been a huge factor in Silvera’s final decision.

Once the fine details are settled - including personal terms and add-on clauses for the Mariners - it’s expected Silvera will head to England for a medical with pre-season training having already commenced.

He will join ex-Mariners teammate Nectar Triantis - who last month signed for fellow Championship side Sunderland - in the north east.