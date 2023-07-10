Currently spearheading the hopes of the underdog Philippines heading into the Women’s World Cup, Stajcic, 49, has kept close tabs on the A-League since departing the Mariners in 2021, having guidied the club to an elimination final in his second season in charge.

It was Stajcic’s presence in Gosford which sowed the seeds of a revival which last season saw Nick Montgomery lead the team to a spellbinding 6-1 grand final victory over Melbourne City.

He was a spectator at that match and Glory believe that once his commitments are fulfilled with the Filipinas he is the perfect man to build on the framework put in place by Zadkovich, whose Glory team came close to qualifying for last season’s playoffs.

Glory are in the midst of takeover talks, with a local consortium of business identities seeking to purchase the club from longtime owner Tony Sage, who is under pressure from the Australian Professional Leagues to accept an offer below his expectations.

The APL were forced to step in to subsidise player wages at the back end of last season, and the urgency to attract new ownership is intense.

Stajcic’s two-season stint with the Mariners was his first foray into professional management of a men’s team, following his four years in charge of the Matildas where he changed the face of women’s football in Australia.

Speaking last week, Stajcic gave little away of his future intentions, telling FTBL: “I actually don’t know (what the future holds).

"I’m just enjoying the moment and don’t want to look too far ahead. I want to make the most of every day with this Philippines team at the World Cup and we’ll see what happens afterwards.”

Meanwhile, it’s understood Sydney FC are looking to attract investors in a move which could see current owners - Scott Barlow and wife Alina - significantly dilute their 98 per cent ownership of the Sky Blues.

Formerly financed by Russian banker David Traktovenko, Alina’s father, the ownership structure changed in 2022 when Traktovenko quietly stepped away.

In a possible sign of more austere times ahead for the four-time A-League premiers, the Barlows last month divested themselves of their lavish Sydney harbourside residence for a cool $60m, almost a year to the day after paying $45m for the Point Piper property.

The couple’s apparent desire to downsize comes at a time when Sydney have signified they are prepared to listen to offers for their entire senior squad.

Pointing to a wider-spread malaise, the fortunes of fellow NSW outfit Newcastle Jets continue to flounder with their main benefactors - Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and Western United - looking at ways to curtail their investment after two years of propping up the club.