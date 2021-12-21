Whilst declining to comment publicly on the Red and Black’s shaky start to the new A-League Men’s campaign, the billionaire businessman felt the need to address the squad at Wanderers’ Blacktown training base on Tuesday, amid heightened speculation over Robinson’s future.

FTBL understands the tenor of Lederer’s message was there are no immediate plans to change course - no matter the external pressure exerted by one win in five games, an increasingly fractious fan base and two former coaches voicing their disquiet over Wanderers inexorable decline.

Saturdays meek 2-0 loss to a workmanlike Central Coast Mariners was greeted with open distain for Robinson by disgruntled travelling Wanderers fans, ratcheting up debate on how much more largesse Lederer will afford him.

Lederer - who didn’t respond to FTBL's phone calls - is holding fire for now in the hope that the coach he head-hunted from Newcastle Jets 14 months ago can somehow mould a talented but dysfunctional group of players into cohesive force.

After missing out on the playoffs for the past five years, expectations were high at the start of the season with Robinson backed by CEO John Tsatsimis and general manager of football operations Gavin Costello in recruiting gifted performers like Rhys Williams, Jack Rodwell, Dimi Petratos, Terry Antonis, Steven Ugarkovic, Tomer Hemed and Adama Traore.

But the over-mixed soufflé has, thus far, stubbornly failed to rise, leaving Robinson scrambling for answers.

Despite Lederer’s apparent reluctance to dispense with a fifth coach in five years, Robinson’s tenure might still hinge on how Wanderers react against Newcastle on Sunday - the club he left so controversially in October 2020.

Another tepid performance by the eighth-placed Wanderers against a Jets side sitting sixth could test Lederer’s nerve further.

Whilst Robinson is the focal point of supporter dissatisfaction, both Tsatsimis and Costello were accused on social media by ex-Wanderers player and their former A-League Women coach Dean Heffernan of presiding over “the most toxic environment I’ve seen in 20 years of football”.

Patrick Zwaanswijk, who emerged as a senior men’s assistant last year only to be shown the door, also expressed his concern at the club’s plight, saying it had “no identity besides its amazing supporters”.