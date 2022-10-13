Arnold is keen to remain at the helm to help mould the next generation of talent he mentored in his previous role as Olyroos chief in what he hopes can be a transformational role in the genesis of the national team.

Securing a top-two finish in a group also including world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia might look like a stretch, but there are certain criteria and caveats Arnold might be able to exploit.

It’s believed that were Australia to miss out on the second round by virtue of goal difference, in what is acknowledged to be a difficult group, then Arnold would also be given a new deal.

It would be touch-and-go should the Socceroos perform admirably but miss out by a point or more - though not out the question that Arnold, 59, would still get a shot at spearheading the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Should the Socceroos suffer three straight defeats the consequences would be obvious.

If Arnold is not ultimately retained, there could be a push within the Football Australia board to poach Kevin Muscat from Yokohama F. Marinos, whom he has steered to the brink of the J1 League title in his second season in charge.

Prior to Muscat’s miraculous deeds in Japan, it was assumed FA would look overseas to source their next coach.

The question for Arnold is whether he has the depth and quality where it counts to improve significantly on Russia 2018, where Australia lost narrowly to France in their opening match - the two nations square off first up again in Doha on November 23 in Group D.

The lack of a recognised and reliable goalscorer still bedevils Arnold, and can't help the Socceroos cause in games were chances are likely to be scarce.

But he will take heart from the sudden-death qualifying win over Peru in June which showed that a Socceroos team devoid of high profile heavyweights can still produce performances of the calibre that could bring them hard-earned points in Qatar.

Arnold’s biggest conundrum will be which of his emerging crop to he needs to integrate into a line-up which arguably needs an infusion of physicality and youthful verve to provide fresh impetus in the Middle East.

And whether to reward the promise of explosive Newcastle United-bound youngster Garang Kuol with a World Cup call-up.

However the cards fall, Australia will need to do a lot better than under Bert van Marwijk in Russia were a 1-1 draw with Denmark brought them their only point.