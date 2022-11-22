Cohesion, solidarity and solidity will be key against the Gallic maestros, who are widely anticipated to brush past the green and gold without having to delve too deeply into their famed box of tricks.

Whilst Arnold will look to his side to push on whenever possible, the prerogative will be to deny Les Bleus the space and time they need to unfurl the full gamut of their gifts.

Plotting and executing are world’s apart but Arnold knows togetherness, and a remorseless adherence to his tactical plan will provide the best platform to deliver a result.

It’s been speculated the coach might deploy a back three, however it’s more likely he’ll resist the urge to make such a pivotal tactical shift with so much at stake.

With that in mind, filling the centre back spots ahead of keeper Mat Ryan will likely fall to Stoke City’s Harry Souttar - back on the nick of time from ACL injury - and Sunderland’s Bailey Wright, who started in June’s qualifying playoff win against Peru.

Brescia’s Fran Karacic might just get the nod to start at right back ahead of Hearts’ Nathaniel Atkinson whilst Aziz Behich is a lock at left back.

Aaron Mooy and Jackson Irvine will combine at the heart of the midfield, with Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree - set to pick up just his fifth cap in the absence of Ajdin Hrustic - most likely handed the No10 role once the sole possession of Tom Rogic, who failed to make the cut for Qatar.

If Arnold hands the 24-year-old the responsibility of providing spark and creativity down the middle it will be a huge endorsement of his ability to thrive on the most demanding of stages.

Spain-based Awer Mabil will likely step in to fill the void left by Martin Boyle - rubbed out of the tournament by a knee injury - with Mitch Duke the attacking fulcrum and Melbourne City’s Mathew Leckie operating down the other flank.

It’s not a line up which will evoke fear in a French side bristling with a more seductive array of talent than the Moulin Rouge.

But, if fortunes smiles on them and France stumble, then an opening round upset isn’t impossible.