The out-of-favour Socceroos winger, 25, has been all but frozen out by coach Oliver Glasner for - in the view of his club - committing the cardinal sin of of prioritising his country at the expense of domestic responsibilities, which could end his Bundesliga career as early as January as Serie A and La Liga clubs circle.

Hrustic made the last of his eight Bundesliga appearances at the end of October, his standing at the club diminished - according to German sources - after he opted to play both World Cup qualifiers against China and Vietnam during the September window whilst mid-table Eintracht pressed him to skip the clash with Vietnam, despite the game taking place under FIFA mandates.

Though he came off the bench in Friday’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce, Hrustic was absent from the Eagles last two squads - against Union Berlin and Hoffenheim - and was left on the bench against Freiburg before that.

Florentina, who sit sixth in Serie A, and Betis - third in La Liga after beating Barcelona last weekend - have taken note.

And the prevailing wisdom is that unless there is a profound change of heart by Eintracht’s hierarchy, Hrustic will be permitted to depart during the looming transfer window with 18 months of his contract still to run.

Socceroos chiefs are unwilling to comment on the predicament Hrustic has been thrust into after what had shaped up as a breakthrough Bundesliga season off the back of several impressive performances.

However, assistant coach Rene Meulensteen summed up Hrustic’s situation succinctly when he told FTBL: “Ajdin is an important player for us and you want to see your best players to play every game possible.

“I’m sure if Ajdin doesn’t get the game time he expects he’ll look at different options.”

Hrustic, who has 11 caps, joined Eintracht from Dutch outfit Groningen in September 2020.