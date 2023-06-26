Stanton, who has ridden shot-gun with Steve Corica at the Sky Blues since 2020, has nursed long held ambitions to test himself with a top job, and Papas’ exit last week appears to have paved the way.

He is understood to be bringing Damir Prodanivic, head coach of NPL side Sutherland Sharks, on board as his assistant.

Stanton, 51, was one of a 30-strong list of applicants for the role, competing with the likes of ex-Perth Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich, former Matildas and Central Coast boss Alen Stajcic, Adelaide United assistant Mark Milligan and the Queensland-based duo of Warren Moon and Scott McDonald.

A title winner in the old NSL as a rugged defender with Wollongong Wolves, Stanton was Corica’s number two as Sydney took out the A-League Premiership-Championship double in 2020, having previously taken charge of the club’s youth team in 2015.

He has worked alongside Corica for over three years, and has been in the frame for a number of previous A-League vacancies prior to throwing his hat in the ring after Papas quit to take up a role in Asia as technical chief of Thai champions Buriram United.

Corica is expected to appoint Sky Blues Under-23s coach Jimmy van Weeren as his new assistant to fill the void.