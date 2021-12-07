Former Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar forward Champness joined Turkish Super Lig side Giresunspor, the club of Socceroo Aziz Behich.

The 24-year-old has hit the ground running in Turkey, scoring four goals in just five first-team appearances.

This year Champness represented New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics and in October made his international debut for the All Whites.

Champness' goals in Turkey have alerted the likes of Beskitas, Galatasary and Fenerbache, FTBL understands.

It is believed one of the Istanbul giants could move for the in-form Kiwi in the next transfer window.

The Black Eagles have a strong link to Antipodean football, with New Zealand winger Tyler Boyd spending the 2019 season at the club.

Sydney FC striker Bobo also had five years at the club, between 2005 and 2006.