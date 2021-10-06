Hyundai ploughed $90 million into the game’s coffers over 15 seasons - at $6 million annually.

Isuzu UTE Australia are understood to have driven a more cash conscious deal of between $3-4 million a year as they dip their toes into the Australian mainstream sporting pool.

The vehicle conglomerate has previously sponsored the Welsh Rugby Union team, and earlier this year entered into an agreement with Surf Life Saving Australia.

The Australian Professional Leagues have been avidly courting a new major backer to fill the cavity left by Hyundai’s departure.

They are also believed to be in advanced talks over bringing one of their four major banks on board fir the new season, which kicks off on November 20.

The Isuzu pact comes off the back of the recent $200 million ViacomCBS TV deal to screen the A-League and W-League on Network Ten and US streaming service Paramount+