Melbourne City will confront the start of the A-League Women season without star striker Hannah Wilkinson, who has suffered a quad injury.

New Zealand international Wilkinson, who scored 14 goals in the last campaign, is expected to miss several weeks, including City's opening round trip to Wellington on Sunday.

Wilkinson caught COVID-19 while in the US with the Football Ferns and missed three weeks of training and games, and admitted she had pushed too hard to get back playing.

"It's a bit silly of me," she told AAP. "I just went straight in; too hard, too soon after my COVID infection which was a bit too much for my body.

"When I came back here, first training with Melbourne City, I still had a lot of quad pain from not training and being sick for a while, and just managed to pull or strain my quad a little bit.

"It's very unfortunate, but I guess I'd rather have it now than a bit later in the season or close to the World Cup.

"If there's a time to get it, it's now. I'm through the worst of it, so hopefully, I'll be back very soon."

Wilkinson will have a scan next week as she looks to return to sprinting and shooting.

The 30-year-old was disappointed to miss the trip to Wellington.

"That's one game that I am feeling pretty bitter to be missing," she said.

"A bit of history being made, the first home match for the Phoenix in the A-League Women."

City are already without fellow striker Holly McNamara as she recovers from an ACL tear.

Meanwhile, Matildas and Brisbane Roar star Katrina Gorry will miss the opening month of the season as part of a planned break ahead of the Women's World Cup.

Gorry spent the off-season with Vittsjo in Sweden and has also been playing regularly for the Matildas since her return from the birth of daughter Harper.

"I'm pretty exhausted," she told AAP.

"It's been a really big year, a really exciting year for me and probably my favourite year, to be honest.

"But I definitely need a bit of a break to come out firing for the next six months.

"I'll have two weeks completely off and then two weeks lead in, and then see where I'm at.

"It'll be the (strength and conditioning) team at Brisbane making those decisions but I'll be ready as soon as I can."

Fellow Matilda Chloe Logarzo will play a cameo role in Western United's season opener against Melbourne Victory as she builds-up fitness.