A victory over Sydney FC has catapulted Melbourne City into favouritism for this season's A-League Women's premiership, but that comes with an added burden of expectation for Rado Vidosic's team.

Sunday's 2-1 triumph over the previously unbeaten Sky Blues means City can guarantee themselves a third ALW premiership if they win their remaining three fixtures, with Sydney two points clear on the ladder but having played a game more.

City coach Vidosic is taking nothing for granted, however, starting with Thursday's visit of Brisbane Roar.

Garrath McPherson's team might be out of finals contention but they'll be desperate to atone for their most recent outing -- an 8-2 humbling at the hands of Adelaide United.

The Roar will also be eager to set the record straight after City claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 win courtesy of Holly McNamara's stoppage-time header when the two sides met in Brisbane last month.

"Brisbane Roar have got nothing to play for, nothing to fear, they're just going to come out and they're going to try to put that disastrous result behind them," Vidosic said.

"They're going to probably look back at our game and they're going to say 'look we created a lot of chances, they only scored goals at the end of the game, what can we do better?'

"It won't be easy. It's going to be the most difficult game so far because now expectations are higher for us and everyone expects us to just walk through the game.

"It won't be like that. It's never like that."

McNamara's season-ending ACL injury means City will take on the Roar without the talented teenager while top scorer Hannah Wilkinson and defender Rebekah Stott are still on international duty with New Zealand.

Vidosic said confirmation of McNamara's injury had been "devastating" for the playing group and said the club will rally around the 19-year-old Matildas forward during her recovery.

"Everyone loves her ... something like that to happen to her has been devastating," he said.

"Whatever happens to her from now until when she comes back, we want to be a part of that process and then we believe that she's got a long future with our club.

"And also a long future with the Matildas."

Brisbane, whose clash with Canberra United last Friday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch after a torrential downpour an hour before kick off, may have youngster Mia Bailey available in goal after she suffered a badly corked thigh in the mauling by Adelaide.

If Bailey is unavailable, 18-year-old Isabella Shuttleworth will make her starting debut for the Roar with Georgina Worth out for the season with a meniscus tear.