The truth is that football holds an uncomfortable mirror to the society that plays it. It’s as boring as the beholder, inviting Australia’s patriotic conceit and reflecting its global insignificance. At worst it’s an immature culture cringe, but at best it’s a pure meritocracy and nothing can connect this lonely, isolated rock to the rest of the world quite like it does.

That’s why the following stories transcend sport: each is a unique Bildungsroman. Some of the footballers within these pages were born outsiders longing for a culture they didn’t understand, while others were frightened teenagers travelling alone to hostile lands. Some attempted to change a nation, and others tried to connect with a damaged family. Many became global superstars, and a select few scrubbed toilets or posed naked for calendars just to fight for social justice.

The remarkable ethnic, sexual, physical and financial diversity of Australia’s greatest footballers create the most accurate national representation in Australian sport: they’re all united by the round ball’s spotlight.