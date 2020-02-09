Officials inspected conditions at the Jets' McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday morning after heavy rain across the east coast in recent days.

FFA Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said the playing surface had held up well over the weekend and is suitable for the match to be played.

"Based on the condition of the field of play and the prevailing weather conditions in the area, we are currently able to proceed with the match as scheduled," O'Rourke said in an FFA statement.

A final inspection will be made at 2.30pm AEDT, 90 minutes before kick-off.

"Given the current conditions in the Sydney basin, if that weather was to move north and the weather conditions in the Hunter region deteriorate, we would need to reassess," O'Rourke said.

"As such, to be prudent, a second inspection has been formally arranged for that time."

On Saturday, Sydney FC's derby with Western Sydney was postponed due to an unplayable surface at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium caused by torrential rain.

The date of the rescheduled fixture is yet to be confirmed.