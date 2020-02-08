The F3 derby between Newcastle and Central Coast is in doubt due to wet weather, with a decision expected to be made early on Sunday morning.

Just hours after the Sydney derby was postponed due to torrential rain, the Jets on Saturday announced McDonald Jones Stadium will also be inspected at 10.30am on Sunday.

"The inspection will assess the impact of the weather on the surface, and any decision regarding the #F3Derby fixture will be communicated following the inspection," the Jets said in a statement.