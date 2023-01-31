Football Australia has thrown its support behind the decision to move the Matildas' opening match at the Women's World Cup to the 82,000-capacity Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Australia's women look set to smash their home attendance record after World Cup organisers agreed to move their first group game against Ireland on July 20 from the newly built 42,000-seater Allianz Stadium.

But demand for tickets to watch Tony Gustavsson's side on the tournament's opening day has prompted FIFA to aim higher, with the potential for the Matildas to break the 36,109 home crowd record set when they faced the USA in 2021.

"It's very exciting news," Football Australia (FA) CEO James Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The move from Sydney Football Stadium to Stadium Australia is big for Australian football and highlights the confidence which we have in the CommBank Matildas to draw a huge crowd for the first match of the tournament in Australia."

Johnson said FA was fully behind the move of venue that would ensure more fans could watch the opening match of "one of Australia's most loved sporting teams".

Additional tickets for the match will go on sale from midday AEDT on Friday 24 February.

Announcing the decision to re-locate the fixture, FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said, "FIFA's mission is to organise the biggest and best Women's World Cup in history this year, and fans, those who bring colour, passion, and atmosphere to stadiums will be such an integral part of the tournament's success.

"We have taken a decision that will enable over 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday, providing more opportunities for supporters to engage with the FIFA Women's World Cup as a month of football we will never forget gets underway."

The tournament will kick off earlier on July 20 with co-hosts New Zealand taking on Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Matildas face Nigeria at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium and heavyweights Canada at Melbourne's AAMI Park in their remaining two group games.

Gustavsson is expected to announce a squad for Cup of Nations games with Spain, Czechia (formerly the Czech Republic) and Jamaica later this week.