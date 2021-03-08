Veteran striker Matt Simon has continued his purple patch and debutant Matt Hatch added to the Central Coast's fairytale start to the A-League season as they scored in a 2-0 win over Macarthur in a top-of-the-table clash in Gosford.

Simon's ninth-minute goal was his fifth in his past six matches and Hatch scored with his first touch as a professional in the 82nd minute after coming on moments earlier.

Local lad Hatch was previously a ball boy for the Mariners, whose win on Monday night lifted them seven points clear of second-paced Macarthur.

The visitors had more possession and shots in the first half, but some wasteful finishing and the Mariners' resolute defence kept the Bulls scoreless for the first time their past six matches.

Macarthur's ex-Mariner Tommy Oar had a shot blocked by goalkeeper Mark Birighitti before the home team opened the scoring.

Costa Rican international Marco Urena set up Simon, whose shot deflected off James Meredith and past goalkeeper Adam Federici.

Both sides had won four of their past five games.

Simon almost added a second on the hour when he hit the post, just before being substituted.

The Mariners played some delightful football In the first 20 minutes but in the latter part of the first half kept turning the ball over.

In the first half, Macarthur's top scorer Matt Derbyshire had one shot blocked and put a header from a corner just over the bar.

The Mariners survived an almighty scramble near their goal just after halftime.

And Hatch secured the win when he swept a shot past Federici from a pass from fellow substitute Alou Kuol.