Former Perth Glory star Edwards, who played at the A-League club under his father, Alistair, has made a solid career for himself in England's League One and Scotland.

Now 27, Edwards made 18 appearances for the Young Socceroos and won 18 Olyroos caps, but has never won a senior Socceroos cap.

In addition to spells at Reading, Hearts and Partick Thistle, Edwards made 75 appearances for Burton.

He now leaves for an unnamed K-League side, with Burton coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ruing the loss of the Aussie.

"We made Ryan an offer to stay with us and tried everything we could to keep hold of him, but he has chosen to continue his career overseas,” said manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"He is making a decision for his family and we have to respect that.

"He has been a fantastic player, professional and teammate, and I know everyone at the club wishes him all the best for the future.”

PLUS...

Matildas name 'brave' Tokyo Olympics squad: 'We're fast, we're strong, we're fit'

The Matildas have announced their 18-woman squad for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

PLUS...

Chosen! The Olyroos best starting XI for Tokyo Olympics

The waiting and speculation are over. Arnie’s Olyroos have been selected so the debate turns now from who should be in the 18 to who should be in the 11 for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

PLUS...

Biggest exclusions from the Olyroos Tokyo Olympics squad

The Olyroos squad for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games has been named and the team features some big omissions, so let’s see who didn’t make the cut.

PLUS...

Newcastle sign Wellington A-League star as Papas plans more signings

A-League club Newcastle Jets have signed Wellington Phoenix star Cameron Devlin as new coach Arthur Papas plots a reinvigoration of last season's cellar dwellers.

PLUS...

Adelaide cut four A-League players, sign up two NPL guns

Adelaide United have parted ways with four A-League players but have signed two NPL stars to scholarship contracts.

PLUS...

'You have to go higher': Aussie coach on fire in Japan with Postecoglou playbook

Former Ange Postecoglou assistant Peter Cklamovski is doing an incredible job at J2 League side Montedio Yamagata, guiding a stunning turnaround at the former strugglers.

 