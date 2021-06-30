Former Perth Glory star Edwards, who played at the A-League club under his father, Alistair, has made a solid career for himself in England's League One and Scotland.

Now 27, Edwards made 18 appearances for the Young Socceroos and won 18 Olyroos caps, but has never won a senior Socceroos cap.

In addition to spells at Reading, Hearts and Partick Thistle, Edwards made 75 appearances for Burton.

He now leaves for an unnamed K-League side, with Burton coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ruing the loss of the Aussie.

"We made Ryan an offer to stay with us and tried everything we could to keep hold of him, but he has chosen to continue his career overseas,” said manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"He is making a decision for his family and we have to respect that.

"He has been a fantastic player, professional and teammate, and I know everyone at the club wishes him all the best for the future.”