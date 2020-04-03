Hutton, who made over 185 league appearances for Villa, played alongside Jedinak as the two Premier League stalwarts wound down their decorated careers.

He told Football Insider that Jedinak was already completing his badges and had a known desire for the coaching hot-seat.

“I always knew he’d go into that side of it," Hutton said.

"I was lucky enough to have a couple of conversations with him when I was in and out of the training ground and he was obviously working closely with the kids – working on finishing off his badges.

“I had an idea he would go into Villa – also I know he wants to become a manager so this is a great way into doing that. He’ll keep the boys on the toes, there will be no slacking around him. I think it’s a great appointment for him and Villa as a club.”

Hutton insists that Jedinak is a natural leader and the perfect fit for Villa, as Crystal Palace fans bemoaned that he wasn't returning to the club at which he made his international career.

“It’s brilliant. He’s that guy you know is going to be a coach, I just knew from the minute I met him," Hutton said.

“He had that presence around him, he’s been a captain his whole career, he wanted to help people, bring people on. He’s just that kind of fatherly figure."