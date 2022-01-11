Adelaide United winger Ben Halloran has formally left the A-League club, with both United and his new team FC Seoul confirming the former Socceroos' transfer. Adelaide have confirmed further targets to be brought in.

Ben Halloran departure

Halloran has departed Adelaide United with FC Seoul confirmed to be his new club.

He is the second United player to leave in as many weeks, with the club's captain Stefan Mauk set be going to Japan.

Adelaide United chief executive Nathan Kosmina has specified the club is targeting two new players during the January transfer window.

More news on Aussies Abroad can be found on FTBL.

After weeks of speculation, Adelaide United officially confirmed that Halloran has departed the club, transferring to K League 1 club FC Seoul for an undisclosed fee. Halloran had joined Adelaide ahead of the 2018-19 season, winning back-to-back FFA Cups with the side.

Adelaide United chief executive Nathan Kosmina spoke of Halloran's departure on Monday evening:

"He is one of our most senior players. He is a leader on and off the park. Really good human being Ben first and foremost.

"With these sorts of deals obviously there are financial elements to it.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Ben and his family. A game changing move for him. We were not going to stand in the way of that.

"He will be a loss for us. A fantastic player and fantastic human being."

We can 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 confirm Ben Halloran will transfer to K League 1 club, FC Seoul, for an undisclosed fee.



THANK YOU, BEN! We wish you every success!



📰 Read more: https://t.co/nazYVYpyxK pic.twitter.com/f6Rtpj9ag6 — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) January 10, 2022

This will be Halloran's second venture abroad, with the six time capped former Socceroo having played in Germany and the J-League in the past.

FC Seoul have confirmed Halloran's signing on their end. The club have stated that Halloran will be registered under the name Ben. During the signing announcement, FC Seoul said the following about their newest player:

"FC Seoul, which has undergone extensive reviews to reinforce players, chose Ben (Halloran) who played as an important winger in the Australian A-League for many years.

"Ben played in the German Bundesliga as well as the Australian A-League, and is a veteran player who represented Australia in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



"Ben was evaluated as a player who can dominate the space through his fast speed and an offensive resource on the wing.

"Based on his outstanding soccer intelligence, he is also a player who has the ability to open the door of attack with his concise passing ability utilizing his surrounding teammates and explosive penetration when necessary.



"FC Seoul expects that the addition of Ben will be of great help in the tactics of coach Ahn Ik-soo as well as realizing faster and more dynamic soccer," also adding "in particular, it is hoped that Ben's advanced soccer experience in the German Bundesliga will have a positive impact on the team along with Ki Sung-yong, Osmar, and Palošević, who have European soccer motifs."

FC Seoul have specified that Halloran's contract is for the duration of two years. He is expected to join the squad after undergoing self-isolation in Korea. The K-League was recently broadcast on now-stalled streaming site Sports Flick.

The news comes alongside the confirmation of Stefan Mauk's probably departure to Japan, contract pending.

Reinforcements to be brought in by Adelaide United

Kosmina did reassure Reds fans that reinforcements will brought in during the January transfer window, stating on Monday:

"We are bringing at least two players in this next window. The window opens up on Friday in terms of the ability to register players.

"We are at the eleventh hour in terms of finalizing deals with two attacking players to come and bolster the squad.

"We have obviously signed some replacements as well, one from Adelaide City. The squad will be bolstered in the coming days."

Kosmina also went on and specified, "We have had a look at a lot of players. We are close to finalizing two at the moment, one out of Asia and one Australian.

"Hopefully in the next 48-72 hours we can announce."

More news on the K-League can be found on their website.