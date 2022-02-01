In order to make up on postponed matches, the Australian Premier Leagues has scheduled mid-week matches. This week it has resulted in matches every night starting on Tuesday. Below is a full A-League Men's schedule for February 1-7, 2022.

A-League Men's February 1-7 Schedule

Seven A-League's mens matches are scheduled over the next six days.

The FFA Cup is also scheduled for this upcoming Sunday.

The mid-week fixtures are due to the A-Leagues catching up on previously postponed matches.

The first week of February will see seven A-League's Men matches get played, with the final of the FFA Cup taking place on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Due to the varying amounts of games played, 6 to 10 depending on the club, the ladder is difficult to evaluate at this point in the season.

Six teams are within two points of each other at the top of the ladder. Macarthur are arguably the team which could end up leapfrogging their opponents. With only six games played, one of three teams in this situation, the newest A-League Men's expansion side has two games in hand on the leaders who are only two points ahead.

They will meet one of the two leaders Western United in the A-League's first match this week. Entering this week's play, Melbourne Victory remained atop the table with 15 points, equal to Western United in points and matches played, but ahead due to goal difference.

At the other of the A-League ladder sit Newcastle Jets with five points. However the bottom four teams, who range between five to seven points, only have six or seven matches played. As they start to catch up to those with more games under their belt, the ladder could change dramatically.

Newcastle Jets' Beka Mikeltadze, Adelaide United's Craig Goodwin and Melbourne City's Jamie Maclaren are the leaders in goals scored, with five apiece. Melbourne Victory's Marco Rojas is leading in assists with five.

The full schedule is below with the ladder prior to the Bulls-Western United match looking as such:

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Macarthur FC versus Western United

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: Campbellton Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Perth Glory

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: CommBank Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Newcastle Jets versus Brisbane Roar

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: McDonald Jones Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Friday, February 4, 2022

Adelaide United versus Sydney FC

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: Coopers Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Western United

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Stadium: CommBank Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Wellington Phoenix versus Macarthur FC

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Stadium: TBC

Broadcast: Paramount+

Melbourne City versus Perth Glory

Time: 18:45 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: CommBank Stadium

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.