Goalkeeper Adam Federici has succeeded Mark Milligan as Macarthur FC captain for the Bulls' second A-League season.

Federici, 36, has excelled since joining Macarthur, with a brilliant season between the sticks crucial to helping the Bulls to a semi-final in their inaugural campaign.

Milligan retired at season's end and joined Macarthur's coaching staff with his former Socceroos teammate, who has 16 national team caps, relishing the opportunity to lead the Bulls.

"It is very special to be given an opportunity like this and I am very proud and honoured to be named captain," Federici said.

"Working alongside Milligan last year, I know the dedication and expectation required for the role but I am privileged to follow in his steps and be the best captain I can be.

"With dates set for the season, we're now looking to work towards this."

Coach Ante Milicic hailed Federici as the logical successor to former Socceroos stalwart Milligan.

"Adam is a natural leader and we saw this last year when he was captain for a few games," Milicic said.

"We have seen what he has achieved internationally and in the past season in the A-League.

"His experience and knowledge of what is required to be successful, will be the driven standard amongst the playing group.

"He is someone who strives for team excellence every day and has the respect and trust of the entire football club to be a brilliant captain."

The Bulls will be aiming to improve on last season's semi-final appearance after embarking on an impressive recruiting drive, snapping up Ulises Davila, Craig Noone, Danny De Silva and Tomi Juric.

They will open their season against Wellington at Campbelltown Stadium on November 21.