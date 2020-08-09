Macarthur Bulls' high-profile ex-Socceroo signing has revealed what lured him back to Australia and why it's always been an aim.
The 16-cap Socceroo joins the Bulls after a storied English career that endured for nearly 20 years, a phenomenal achievement based upon the goalkeeper's highly-appreciated squad presence.
He matured extremely successfully, won the Championship's Golden Glove award in 2011 and Reading's Player of the Season award in 2014, as he continued to feature for Australia under Ange Postecoglou.
But his hard work-ethic and willingness to play as a back-up in his older years saw Federici continue to earn opportunities for Stoke City until last season and while he joins the Bulls as a veteran 35-year-old, he also has much still to offer.
"We've been working behind the scenes and I've been speaking to my manager quite a bit over the past couple of months," Federici told the Macarthur Advertiser.
"I was free after my contract and it just combined with a lot of different things for us. The world's gone a bit crazy with everything and there were family reasons, bringing the kids back out here. I was really looking forward to that. And Ante himself is a football identity and the things he wants to do align with what I'm about too. I'm pretty excited to work with him.
"It's pretty cool to be involved in a new club and hopefully be one of the first players to step onto the pitch for a brand new side. You don't get many of these opportunities in Europe."
Federici joins a growing list of ex-Socceroos at Macarthur, where he'll walk out at Campbelltown Stadium alongside Mark Milligan and Tommy Oar.
"I always wanted to come back here and play. I definitely wanted to come back and live," Federici continued.
"I've been fortunate enough to go all around the world, but there's no place like it. It's been very nice to be home and catch up with everyone, because I've obviously been away a long time.
"It will take some time adjusting for me, but as soon as I got off the plane, it felt like old times again. I'm really happy and I'm sure my family will adjust."