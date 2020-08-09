The 16-cap Socceroo joins the Bulls after a storied English career that endured for nearly 20 years, a phenomenal achievement based upon the goalkeeper's highly-appreciated squad presence.

He matured extremely successfully, won the Championship's Golden Glove award in 2011 and Reading's Player of the Season award in 2014, as he continued to feature for Australia under Ange Postecoglou.

But his hard work-ethic and willingness to play as a back-up in his older years saw Federici continue to earn opportunities for Stoke City until last season and while he joins the Bulls as a veteran 35-year-old, he also has much still to offer.

"We've been working behind the scenes and I've been speaking to my manager quite a bit over the past couple of months," Federici told the Macarthur Advertiser.