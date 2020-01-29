The Matildas' path to the Tokyo Olympics will detour through Sydney's western suburbs with the venues for next week's qualifiers confirmed.

Group B will kick off the final stage of qualification on Monday at Campbelltown Stadium with Australia taking on Taiwan and China facing Thailand.

A second double-header at the venue on Thursday, February 6 will pit the Matildas against the Thais while Taiwan tackle China.

The group wraps up on Sunday, February 9 at Bankwest Stadium when Australia face China and Thailand meet Taiwan.

The top two teams will play the top two from Group A in two-leg home and away playoffs for the two available Asian spots at this year's Olympic tournament in Japan.

The fixtures have been hastily rescheduled after China withdrew as host last weekend following the coronavirus outbreak there.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday with the FFA hopeful of big crowds to boost the Matildas' bid for the Games.

"Our staff are continuing to work on the operational and logistical requirements for these fixtures in anticipation of the arrival of the participating nations, however securing the venues and kick-off times was paramount for the planning of the teams and fans," FFA chief executive James Johnson said.

It will be the second time the Matildas have played at Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium after drawing a record crowd of 20,029 for a stand-alone women's international in Australia, in last November's friendly against Chile.

The FFA has also confirmed all the Matildas fixtures through the tournament will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

ASIAN WOMEN'S OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS - GROUP B SCHEDULE (all times AEDT)

Monday, February 3 at Campbelltown Stadium

China v Thailand 4.30pm

Australia v Taiwan 7.30pm

Thursday, February 6 at Campbelltown Stadium

Taiwan v China 4.30pm

Thailand v Australia 7.30pm

Sunday, February 9 at Bankwest Stadium

Thailand v Taiwan 3.10pm

Australia v China 6.10pm