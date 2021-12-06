The 2021 FFA Cup has continued its progression this past weekend with the live streamed Quarter-Final draw. The organizers went ahead despite the fact that a Round of 32 and four Round of 16 matches have yet to take place.

FFA Cup Quarter-Finals Draw

Three NPL clubs can still qualify for this stage in a competition now dominated by A-League teams.

The matchups will lead to a more compact schedule for some involved.

Full FFA Cup details can be found on their website.

Of the thirteen teams left in the competition, ten are A-League Men's sides and three are National Premier League clubs. Adelaide United, Brisbane Roar, Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne City have all qualified for the final eight.

The last Round of 32 match between Western United and Wellington Phoenix is scheduled for tomorrow evening at 7:30PM AEDT. The winner will meet NPL VIC side Avondale FC on December 14, 2021.

Another FFA Cup match is taking place tomorrow, the Round of 16 clash between NPL NSW side APIA Leichhardt FC and Western Sydney Wanderers at 7:30PM AEDT. Sydney FC are facing cross-town rivals Macarthur FC on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30PM AEDT also in the Round of 16.

The final match to progress to the quarter-finals is scheduled between NPL Queensland team Gold Coast Knights and Melbourne Victory on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

After yesterday's draw we now have a clearer image of what the four quarter-finals will look like:

The winner of Western United/Wellington Phoenix FC versus Avondale FC will meet Melbourne City. Adelaide United will meet the winner of Gold Coast Knights versus Melbourne Victory. The winner of Sydney FC versus Macarthur FC will meet Brisbane Roar. The winner of APIA Leichhardt FC versus Western Sydney Wanderers will meet Central Coast Mariners.

The fixture dates, times and venues will be confirmed later this week by the FA. The first listed winner of each match-up will host with the exception of Gold Coast Knights should they progress to the last eight.

Some of these match-ups could pose difficulties with regards to scheduling. Regardless of who Melbourne City meet, their opponent's qualification for the quarter-final takes place on December 14.

Melbourne City start a nine-games in thirty-five days schedule on December 18 with four to six days of rest between fixtures. The only place one could add their additional FFA Cup Quarter-Final game during that stretch would be on January 12 while allowing for two rest days before and after their already scheduled matches.

However, this is only possible if they end up meeting Avondale or Wellington. Western United have an A-League match against Macarthur on January 14. Without an A-League schedule change, this possible Quarter-Final match-up could at the earliest take place on January 25 or 26 to allow a minimum two rest days before and after in the scheduling for both teams.

The Adelaide match could take on December 28 or 29 against Gold Coast Knights, or December 29 against Victory and allow for minimum rest. However, for both Adelaide and Victory this would result in five matches in 16 and 17 days respectively.

The last two match-ups, whose remaining Round of 16 games take place this week, leave more leeway for the schedulers to add the Quarter-Finals prior to the busy Christmas-January A-League period.

Even with changes in the current A-League schedule, wherever the final fixtures are put they will congest the already packed schedule for the A-League clubs who have qualified, Melbourne City in particular.

All FFA Cup matches can be viewed on My Football YouTube.