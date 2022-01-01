The last Round of 16 FFA Cup match was played last Thursday, with this season's remaining National Premier League side Gold Coast Knights seeing their first half lead disappear in an ultimate 2-1 defeat to the A-League's Melbourne Victory.

FFA Cup Quarter-Finals

Only A-League sides remain, with the mid-week loss last week of Gold Coast Knights.

Two FFA Cup matches are scheduled for this upcoming Wednesday.

The last FFA Cup Quarter-Final game is still currently postponed.

The conclusion of the Round of 16 stage of the competition allowed the FA to schedule the final FFA Cup Quarter-Final, with Adelaide United facing Melbourne Victory at Coopers Stadium next Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:45PM AEDT.

Another Quarter-Final match was confirmed, likewise to be played on Wednesday at 7:30 AEDT, with Melbourne City hosting Wellington Phoenix at Kingston Heath Soccer Complex in Cheltenham in their rescheduled game.

The final Quarter-Final between Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar is currently postponed. Roar announced a COVID-19 outbreak within it's side last Wednesday, December 29, with their A-League Round 7 game against Melbourne Victory also needing to be delayed.

So far the only Quarter-Final to have been contested was between NPL NWS side APIA Leichhardt, who lost 6-0 to Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Adelaide United have won the two previously held FFA Cups, with their unprecedented winning streak in the competition dating back to November 2017. The FFA Cup was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Here is the full schedule for the upcoming FFA Cup games:

FFA Cup 2021 Quarter Finals

Melbourne City FC vs. Wellington Phoenix FC

Date: Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Venue: Kingston Heath Soccer Complex, Cheltenham

Kick-off: 7:30pm AEDT

Broadcast: Live and free in Australia via 10 Play



Adelaide United FC vs. Melbourne Victory FC

Date: Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Venue: Coopers Stadium, Adelaide

Kick-off: 7:15pm ACST/7:45pm AEDT

Broadcast: Live and free in Australia via 10 Play

All FFA Cup matches can be viewed on My Football YouTube.