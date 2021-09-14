Of the teams who have qualified for this stage ten are A-League clubs, with the top eight clubs from the 2020-21 season automatically entered in the Round of 32. The remaining two positions will be decided through yet to be played play-off games between Western United v Newcastle Jets & Perth Glory v Melbourne Victory.

Edge Hill United, who play in the fifth tier of Australian football in the Far North Queensland Premier League, are the lowest ranked team to make it to this round. The remaining twenty one qualified clubs all play in their respective state NPL competitions, the second tier of Australian football below the A-League.

There will be one match between two A-League teams and eight matches between NPL versus A League sides. The remaining Round of 32 matches are between NPL sides with the exception of the Edge Hill United clash.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions in parts of Australia, only the three FFA Cup games in Queensland and two of the three games occurring in South Australia are scheduled to go forward.

The Round of 32 starts this evening with the NPL side Peninsula Power taking on the A-League's Brisbane Roar. The game is scheduled at 7:30 AEST at the Moreton Daily Stadium in Brisbane.

Much anticipation exists for tomorrow's game at Barlow Park between tier five underdogs Edge Hill United taking on NPL club the Goal Coast Knights. The game will also takes place at 7:30 AEST.

Two matches are scheduled for next week, the remaining Queensland match between NPL sides Lions FC versus Casuarina FC and the first South Australian game between NPL side Floreat Athena versus the A League's Adelaide United.

The last currently scheduled match will occur between NPL sides Adelaide Olympic versus ECU Joondalup in two weeks. All other games are currently postponed. The new schedules will be announced as state COVID-19 restrictions are updated.

The postponed Round of 32 match-ups are as follows:

South Melbourne FC v Melbourne City FC

Avondale FC v Devonport City Strikers

Hume City FC v Port Melbourne Sharks SC

Adelaide City FC v Perth Glory/Melbourne Victory

Sydney Olympics FC v Sydney FC

Broadmeadow Magic FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Tigers FC v APIA Leichhardt FC

Blacktown City FC v Central Coast Mariners

Mount Druitt Town Rangers FC v Wollongong Wolves

Newcastle Olympic FC v Macarthur FC

Western United/Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix

All matches will be broadcast on Network 10, the first year the FFA Cup's Round of 32 onwards will get this amount of exposure.

Last year's competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 FFA Cup reigning champions are Adelaide United.