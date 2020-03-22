The A-League season has not been postponed or cancelled yet, with FFA awaiting the outcomes of Sunday night's National Cabinet meeting.
FFA will await the outcomes of Sunday night's National Cabinet meeting before making a decision on whether to postpone the A-League season.
The game's governing body confirmed it would provide an update on Monday on the A-League season.
Newcastle are due to host Melbourne City on Monday at 7.30pm, with Perth's clash with Western United kicking off at 9.30pm.
(c) AAP
