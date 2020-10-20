FFA boss James Johnson expects Socceroos coach Graham Arnold to stay at the helm of the national team despite an offer from a Korean club.

Arnold is understood to be on the radar of K-League giants Seoul FC, with a decision on an offer put to the 57-year-old demanded by the club by the end of the week.

Arnold's agent Tony Rallis confirmed to AAP on Tuesday there were "offers" but no decision had been made as to whether they would be knocked back.

Johnson said it wasn't a surprise for Arnold to be targeted by an overseas club but he expected the ex-Socceroos striker to stay in charge of the national team.

"We would expect that the men's national team coach of Australia would attract this type of interest from other parts of the world, which further validates why Graham is the coach of the Socceroos," Johnson said.

"The prestige of coaching a national team is a rare opportunity and we would expect that Graham Arnold sees through his commitment as national team coach of Australia as we continue our path towards the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022."

The news comes with Arnold reportedly getting frustrated by the lack of international football due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia last played a game in November last year with World Cup qualifiers and a maiden Copa America appearance all scuppered by COVID.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which Australia qualified for under Arnold in January, has also been postponed.

Arnold is 14 matches into his second stint at the helm of the Socceroos after taking over following the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

After a disappointing quarter-final exit at last year's Asian Cup in the UAE, Arnold has led the Socceroos to an unbeaten start to qualification for the 2022 World Cup while also handing debuts to several players.

It was hoped the Socceroos could return to action in friendlies in November, including a potential showpiece clash with England at Wembley, but a second wave of COVID in Europe has put the possibility of those fixtures in severe doubt.

Should Arnold take up the offer with Seoul, it would be his second stint at an Asian club after a winless six-game spell in charge of Japanese team Vegalta Sendai six years ago.