Monday night's clash between Newcastle and Melbourne City could potentially be the last A-League game for the foreseeable future, with the FFA to announce its decision regarding the competition's immediate playing future on Tuesday morning.

Chief executive James Johnson will front the media to "make a significant announcement regarding the conduct of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season".

On Monday evening, the NRL joined the AFL in suspending its men's league, leaving the A-League as the only elite national competition still in play amid the coronavirus pandemic.