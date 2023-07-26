Football governing body FIFA has defended its record on advancing the rights of First Nations people during the Women's World Cup.

A group including former Socceroo Craig Foster and Sydney Swans champion Adam Goodes complained to FIFA about ignoring First Nations organisations.

The letter, from Indigenous Football Australia, calls on FIFA to fix the "egregious omission" of the Indigenous football community from the Women's World Cup Legacy '23 plan.

It has also been signed by co-CEOs of Professional Footballers Australia Kate Gill and Beau Busch, A-League Women's players Gema Simon and Allira Toby, former Socceroo Travis Dodd and John Moriarty, who founded an Indigenous football initiative.

Launched by Football Australia in February 2021, the Legacy '23 plan is an ambitious strategy to leverage the world cup, which is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand, to deliver economic, social and health benefits as well as social and multicultural inclusion.

And while the pre-tournament report released earlier this month features a statement acknowledging First Nations contributors to the success of women's football in Australia, it doesn't include specific funding for Indigenous programs.

"Despite ubiquitous Indigenous culture, symbolism, traditional ceremonies and installations at the World Cup and the holding out of Indigenous culture as something of central value to football, not a single dollar from the legacy program has been committed to organisations that are Indigenous-led," the letter says.

"Without support for the Indigenous community and their programs, we consider this symbolism empty."

The missive has also been sent to Football Australia.

FIFA chief women's officer Sarai Bareman has defended the tournament's record, explaining that she is of Samoan and Dutch heritage and spent formative years in New Zealand, so advancing the rights of Indigenous peoples across the globe is a matter of deep importance to her.

Ms Bareman said in a statement that the tournament had undertaken a range of initiatives including recognition of First Nations cultures through artworks, cultural training for staff, integration of cultural protocols into the closing, opening and pre-match ceremonies and bringing First Nations youth from regional and remote grass roots communities to tournament matches.

"FIFA will continue to work closely with Football Australia to support it in its ongoing work in the First Nations football space," she said, adding that this will include specific investment under the Legacy 23 strategy in the participation and leadership and development pillars.

Ms Bareman encouraged Indigenous Football Australia to connect with Football Australia and its national Indigenous advisory group.

Indigenous Football Australia said, while the emphasis on culture at the tournament was welcome, they are concerned about grassroots investment following the world cup.

"We are pleased to see the recognition of Indigenous culture, symbolism, ceremonies and installations in the FIFA Women's World Cup and the consultation with Indigenous advisors in the planning, management and delivery of the tournament," Indigenous Football Australia Council member Ros Moriarty said.

"But this is not nearly enough.

"The Indigenous Football Australia Council is seeking amendments to the Legacy23 Plan to specify funding support for, and recognition of, Indigenous-led, grassroots programs that are driving the power of football every day to improve life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and provide a pipeline of standout talent to the game."