As they prepare to stave off a top-six push from Western United, Sydney FC boss Steve Corica says his side's A-League Men finals destiny is in their control.

Sydney host John Aloisi's men on Saturday knowing a victory would go a long way towards strengthening their own finals ambitions and putting a dent in Western's.

Sydney have just one win in their last five, and their most recent outing was a 4-0 shellacking at the hands of the Western Sydney Wanderers at Allianz Stadium.

"It has been disappointing to lose the derby the way we did," said Corica, whose side missed the finals last year.

"We've got to move forward, and this game is crucial for us.

"You win that and it changes the whole picture."

Western are two points adrift of sixth-placed Sydney with five games left and have shaken off an early-season slump to get back up the table.

"You've got to look at your own performances and don't worry about what's behind you and what's above you," Corica said.

"There's five games to go and we play Adelaide next week, but we've got four other teams below us (in our other fixtures).

"It's really in our hands and what we want to achieve this year and how hungry we are to keep moving up."

Veteran English striker Adam Le Fondre is back to full fitness after missing the past six weeks with a hamstring injury. He is expected to play against Western.

Slovakian international Robert Mak has returned to Australia after scoring for his country in a European Championship qualifier against Bosnia during the week.

Experienced defender Rhyan Grant is expected to play in his 300th game for the club.

"It's amazing for someone to reach 300 games at one club," Corica said.

"Obviously in Australia as well we only play 26 games a season, so to rack up 300 is pretty good.

"He's been here for over 10 years and it's a great opportunity to celebrate him and get the win."