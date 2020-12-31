12-year-old Finn Miller and younger brother Noah (10) attended the big game with dad Justin and junior team-mates Domenic Spagnolo, Joel Zammit, Matias Sapone and Gabriel Debenedetti.

Finn and Noah, who attend St Justin’s at Oran Park, are keen football nuts according to mum Samantha:

"My sons are completely soccer crazy! If they are not playing soccer, they are watching soccer or practicing their shooting skills! Going to watch a live A-League game has always been a family favourite event!"

Finn admits the Wanderers fans make the A-League experience that much more enjoyable for him.

"I love the atmosphere and being amongst other Wanderers supporters when watching the game.

"Last night I was lucky enough to have my best mates with me as they all love soccer as much as I do!"

He has a very simple reason for being a Wanderers and an A-League fan.

"I support the Wanderers because they are from Western Sydney and I live in the Western Sydney region. I like that it is the Australian league and I would love to play in it one day. I also love that we get to watch games live not just on TV."

Noah echoes his brother's sentiments admitting the Wanderers were his first love and he loves attending Wanderland to watch them play.

"I support the Wanderers because they are the first team I ever went to see play. I love going to live games with my brother and friends. I love that we get to watch games live not just on TV."

Noah insists he will try and convince his friends to come to games in the future.

"I will tell them that it was a really good match to watch and both teams played well."

Finn, Matias and Gabriel are talented young footballers with bright futures ahead. Finn secured a place in the NPL Under 13s at Southern Districts Raiders after banging in 30 goals in their SAP program this year. Matias will be saving the day as a goalkeeper with the Macarthur Rams NPL Under 14s. Gabriel is in the NPL Under 13s at Camden Tigers. There is no reason why these three can't be on the same stage one day as their heroes last night.

Hot on their heels will be young Noah who plays for Oran Park Rovers in the Macarthur District while Domenic and Joel are also at Camden Tigers.

Finn and Noah's sentiments show just how much of an appetite there is for fans wanting to attend the game, not just watching on TV.

The Wanderers are keen to attract families and especially children to A-League and W-League games. Last night's match was part of a double header derby, with the Wanderer's W-League team playing Sydney FC prior to the Wanderers v Bulls A-League clash.

There was a large gathering of eager youngsters and their parents keen for some festive football action and both games lived up to the hype. Plenty of exciting football was played in a cheerful atmosphere.

The Wanderers have especially catered for families with their Family Zone membership packages. For $200 a family of three ($15 a game) can get a season ticket, while a family of four package costs only $270 ($20 a game).

With 12 home games left this season there is plenty of opportunity left for fans to see some top quality football action.

