Fit, firing and enjoying his football, Robbie Kruse is making up for lost time in his return A-League season.

The Melbourne Victory forward turned in a masterful performance against Newcastle on Sunday and has sparked his club's recent resurgence after their difficult start.

Kruse was unstoppable against the Jets as a false nine, scoring one goal and having a hand in two others in the 4-0 thumping.

Having endured a horror run of injuries throughout his career - including ACL and Achilles tendon ruptures - Kruse is relishing his new-found continuity after a hamstring injury ruled him out of Victory's opening five games.

"Since I did my ACL the first time (in 2014), I can't really think of too many times I've played five full games in a row, so it's really good," the 31-year-old Kruse said.

"I always knew that was going to be the case but I've always carried so many injuries from the serious ones that I've had, so it's been hard but the team's really looked after me, the medical staff, and hopefully I can stay injury-free."

Victory have won three of the five games Kruse has started, after just one win from their opening seven games.

Kruse admitted he was still building confidence in his body as Victory's much-vaunted attack -which includes Andrew Nabbout and Swedish ace, Ola Toivonen - is starting to connect and bear fruit.

"I feel one of my main weapons is my runs in behind, so obviously it takes a bit of time for people to adjust to that and know when I'm going and when I'm staying," Kruse said.

"So I think we're slowly starting to work that out and I think the whole backline, the midfield was excellent and the front four created a lot of problems (against Newcastle).

"You're always going to do that when you have pace - that's just a fundamental, so I think we had some good combination plays and some of the goals were top notch so hopefully we can build on that."

Kruse's goal against the Jets was his second in seven games this season but it was his creativity, as he exploited pockets of space, that set him apart on Sunday.

"He was the real difference - what a player," Newcastle coach Ernie Merrick said.

"And it's great to see him back at Victory doing so well, it's just a pity it was against us."