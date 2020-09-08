The club confirmed that defenders Jake McGing, Aaron Reardon and midfielder Matthew Ridenton - who has now bounced around three clubs in the past two years - were not offered new contracts at the club.

McGing may now be seeking a European return after joining Brisbane after a reasonably successful spell in Poland after leaving Central Coast Mariners. Brisbane are also rumoured to be losing Burnley loanee Aiden O'Neill to Melbourne City.

PLUS... Socceroos winger set to join Bundesliga club Socceroos winger Ajdin Hrustic is set to join Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt according to reports from Germany's biggest football publication, Bild.

PLUS... 30% wage cut or leave for free: A-League exodus waiting on PFA negotiations A-League clubs and the PFA are stuck in negotiations over how to drastically reduce club's wage bills following the COVID pandemic.

Experienced defender Bowles left the club recently to focus on his cafe business, while Kim was on loan to the club from the NPL.

“We would like to thank all players for their commitment and dedication throughout what has been a difficult season for everyone and wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” Head Coach Warren Moon said.

Brisbane only finished their controversial quarantine stint yesterday and are now in their off-season breaks.

PLUS... Popovic on Euro move: 'I know what I'm going into' Tony Popovic has spoken about his move to Greek second division club Xanthi FC, saying it'll be hard but he understands the challenge ahead.