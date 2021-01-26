But the scheduling of the competition's eastern region games may make it difficult for Australian clubs as it clashes with the final weeks of the regular season.

The centralised eastern group stages are planned for April 21-May 7, while the western region games are scheduled between April 14-30, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.

Bidding invitations and hosting details will be provided to the participating member associations after the group stage draws, which will take place on Wednesday.

Sydney FC are the only Australian team to have secured a guaranteed spot in the group stage but they will be joined by Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar if they make it through the play-offs on April 7.

The Asian Champions League is set to feature 40 teams for the first time in 2021, expanded from 32 teams.

It will stage its two-legged final on November 21 and 27, with semi-finals in October and quarter-finals in late September.

The 2020 edition of the Asian Champions League was suspended in March due to the pandemic. All the knockout stages matches after the restart were played in Qatar, including the final at the Al Janoub Stadium.

At the time 2020 qualifying teams Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory had not yet started the 2020/21 A-League season.

The second-tier 2021 AFC Cup will also be played in centralised stages, kicking off in south, central and east zones on May 14 before the west zone matches begin on May 23.