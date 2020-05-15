Flores arrived in Australia from Argentina at the end of2009.

He starred for Adelaide United for a season and half, winning the Johnny Warren Medal, Foreign Player of the Year and Reds Player of the Year in 2011.

The Argentine then moved to China with Henan Jianye before returning to the A-League in 2012 for spells with Melbourne Victory, Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets.

For the past year and a half the skilful attacking midfielder has been playing for Adelaide City in the NPL South Australia.

I will prepare and move to my next chapter, and I will always be available where there is a ball rolling.



Completely in love with football.



Yesterday, today and for life! pic.twitter.com/lP1YmwWMn9 — Marcos Flores (@MarcosFlores85) May 14, 2020





"Through this letter, I want to announce the reasons why I feel that my days as a player have come to an end,” Flores said in a post on LinkedIn.

"In Australian football, I have gone through ups and downs, without a doubt I will remember that chapter of Adelaide City Fc as one of the most dramatic and passionate that I have lived.

"I say goodbye with a huge smile because I gave it my all, and didn’t leave anything on the pitch. I wish I had known that against Metros it was going to be the last day that I was going to wear the official Adelaide City shirt.

"As I prepare to move to my next chapter, I will always be available where there is a ball rolling. Completely in love with football. Yesterday, today and for life! See you around!"

Flores was a junior with Unior de Santa Fe and also played for Newell’s Old Boys in his homeload.

He had a stint with Curico Unido in Chile before his move down under.

Flores also played in the US and Indonesia during his 17-year career.