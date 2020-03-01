Scudamore this week met A-League owners while on his second trip to Australia since signing on last October as an advisor to help the clubs transition towards independence.

With complete independence on temporary hold because of the legal ties between the A-League and the FFA, mainly over the TV rights deal, Scudamore admitted the process was currently in a ‘halfway house’ but the goodwill was there to get the job done.

After making an appearance at Sydney FC's Business in Lunch ahead of Friday night’s Sydney Derby, Scudamore flew down to Melbourne as a guest of Victory Chairman Anthony Di Pietro for their dramatic 2-1 win over Adelaide United.

Scudamore led the Premier League across a 20-year period that saw the competition’s revenue grow from £148m in 1997-98 to £3.2bn for 2019-20, and the 60-year-old’s recruitment was seen as a major coup for A-League clubs, who hope separation from the FFA will see similar growth locally.

Addressing Victory's Chairman’s Function, Scudamore struck a bullish tone about the unbundling of the A-, W- and Y-Leagues from the FFA.

“Clearly there’s a lot to be done and a lot’s been achieved,” he said. “We’ve managed to establish there is a collective will to make this happen.

"That’s the first time I think anybody’s really seen that – and that is not just the clubs themselves in the A-League wanting it to happen.

“We were with [new FFA CEO] James Johnson [on Thursday], who I know very well and have known for a long time, he is also committed to making it happen.

“Because the good news is, we now have somebody who runs the FFA who believes to his core that you cannot have a successful football ecosystem in any country without a strong and decent league. Because that’s so important.”

Scudamore, though, emphasized that the professional game – the A-League, W-League and Y-League – didn’t exist in a vacuum and that while independence was in the best interest of all, the leagues couldn’t be separated from the overall health of Australian football.

“There is no such thing as independence in football,” explained Scudamore.

“What you’ve got is you’ve got leagues, you’ve got national teams, national teams are hugely important, grassroots are hugely important and everything in between.

“What you have to do is work together and make sure that the ecosystem all develops because a rising tide is good for all ships.

“And that is best served by the A-League and the clubs being able to do certain things for themselves, but they’re never independent in that entire sense because it’s still an interdependent football world in which we exist.”