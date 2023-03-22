Arsenal will need to overcome a one-goal deficit if they are to reach the last four of the UEFA Women's Champions League after being beaten by Bayern Munich in the quarter-final first leg.

Bayern struck late in the first half at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, and with Caitlin Foord hitting the post and two Arsenal efforts cleared off the line the visitors were unable to find an equaliser,

Foord was Arsenal's most dangerous player. The versatile Australian began on the right of Arsenal's attacking three, switched to the left, then finished in the middle.

"Unfortunately it wasn't our night tonight with the result," Foord said.

"We go again in the second leg at the Emirates next week."

In front of 20,000 fans, Bayern took the lead in the 39th minute with a looping far-post header from Lea Schuller.

Foord was booked soon after the break for fouling Sydney Lohmann but soon threatened Bayern more positively.

Within the space of a few minutes she curled a shot against the base of the far post, then had goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs at full stretch with a similar effort.

For all Arsenal's dominance their deficit could have been worse with Gunners keeper Manuela Zinsburger making a late close-range save from Maxi Rall.

Arsenal were without Steph Catley, who has a 'non-contact foot injury' according to the club with the Australian defender's chances of returning for the second leg unknown.

"Our players were really good, we were really brave on the ball and we represented Arsenal in such a good way in the second half," coach Jonas Eidevall told the club website.

"We are proud of that even though we are very disappointed with the result.

"We are going to do everything in our power to turn it around next week."

Barcelona won 1-0 away at Roma in Tuesday evening's other quarter-final tie.

Sam Kerr's Chelsea play their last-eight first leg away to Ellie Carpenter's Lyon, the reigning champions, on Wednesday (4.45am Thursday AEDT), while Paris St Germain take on Wolfsburg in the later tie.