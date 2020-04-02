PRE-SEASON ODDS

Melbourne City 3-1

Western Sydney Wanderers 7-2

Sydney FC 4-1

Melbourne Victory 5-1

Adelaide United 12-1

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

The Western Sydney Wanderers started the season without a manager as JP de Marigny’s caretaker's stint had not been programmed into the game. Zvonimir Soldo and Marco Kurz had been leading candidates but it was former Newcastle Jets coach Ernie Merrick who was given the reigns. A decision the media labelled as a surprise and questioned if it was the right one.

In their first game of the season, the christening of the newly built Bankwest Stadium, the red & black succumbed to a shock 3-1 loss to less fancied Central Coast Mariners. Their fall at the first few hurdles would prove to be the theme in the Wanderers opening couple months.

Surprisingly it was Wellington Phoenix who took pole position. Ufuk Talay’s side marched to four straight wins. Western United, Sydney FC, Perth Glory and Melbourne City all fell to their rivals from across the ditch.

Though the first major story of the season was the November meeting and Grand Final rematch between Perth Glory and Sydney FC. Both teams had sent shockwaves throughout the league though their form had been a complete reverse to six months prior.

Horror starts to the campaign had left Tony Popovic and Steve Corica’s jobs hanging by a thread. After four games the Sky Blues had only earned three points, whilst the Glory had two.

Bruno Fornaroli’s sole goal proved enough to keep Popa’s job afloat whilst Steve Corica was shockingly shown the door after only five games. The club legend opened the season with four losses though had success in the first Sydney derby of the season.

Former Serbia boss Slavoljub Muslin was later named as new manager.



As we fast forward to the end of the year Wellington led the league with a game in hand, three points over nearest rival Western United. Jets, Victory, City and Adelaide United completed the top six.

Phoenix David Ball led with seven goals whilst his teammate Ulises Davila had the most assists with five.

Back on the mainland Erine Merrick faced the sack from the Wanderers with only two wins in 11 games.

Whilst Newcastle Jets also surprised as they were proving to be a genuine threat to the title.