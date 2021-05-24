Sutton beat Hartlepool 3-0 in a thumping performance to send the club into League Two next season, the first time they've reached the Football League in their 123 year history.

Wow. Just wow. For all those fans past and present, we have reached the promised land.



Thank you to Matt and all the players this season. We love you 💛



(I’m not crying, your crying 🥲)



CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z2dUfGnkwI — Sutton United FC (@suttonunited) May 23, 2021

Sutton had a barnstorming Conference Premier campaign this season, clinching first place and automatic promotion with 25 wins, nine draws and seven losses.

21-year-old 183 centimetre centre-forward Kealy made eight appearances for Sutton this season, scoring once in their promotion push.

Former Champions League winner and Melbourne City stalwart Bouzanis played every single minute of an incredible 40 game campaign this season for Sutton.

The 30-year-old Aussie goalkeeper has been outstanding between the sticks at the lower level, registering 18 shutouts in the National Conference this season.

Bouzanis kept excellent clean sheets in both the club's last two games to clinch Sutton the title.

Bouzanis, who was once a Liverpool prodigy, joined Sutton hurriedly in the offseason after his partner, Matilda Steph Catley, joined Arsenal and the pair moved to England.